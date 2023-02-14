CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

On a call of the Communist Party of India to observe nationwide protests over the alleged anti-people aspects in the Union Budget, activists of the party’s local unit burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

After taking out a protest march in the Chheharta area, they burnt the effigy. Earlier, activists of the CPI gathered at Ekta Bhavan in Chheharta.

In his address, CPI leader Amarjit Singh Asal condemned the “anti-people” aspects of the Budget. He said important issues such as employment, health, education and inflation were not being paid much attention. Significant issues such as social security of workers and employees, pension and minimum wages etc. did not find mention in the Budget.

Except some handouts with an intention to woo the electorate, there is nothing aimed at moving towards a people-centric economic growth and human development, he said.

Another CPI leader Vijay Kumar said the Budget for MGNREGA scheme had been reduced and there was no plan to promote industry. Cut in allocation for MGNREGA would deprive nearly seven crore job seekers.

Only the interest of the corporate sector people has been kept in mind, he alleged.

CPI leader Daswinder Kaur said bureaucrats became dominant in the AAP-led government in the state and there was no decline in corruption.