Crackdown against illegal dairies; 6 head of cattle impounded

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday launched a major enforcement drive against illegal dairies in Mohkampura here, seizing six cattle from three unauthorised dairies operating in Ward No. 22 of the East Assembly segment.

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The action was taken in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court under the supervision of Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr Kiran. The seized cattle were shifted to the Municipal Corporation’s gaushala. The enforcement exercise was jointly undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, the district administration and Punjab Police.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the civic body had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal dairies operating in residential and prohibited areas. He said such establishments create unhygienic conditions, contribute to environmental pollution and pose a serious threat to public health.

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Shergill directed all illegal dairy operators to immediately shift their units to the Fatehpur Dairy Complex, which has been developed by the Municipal Corporation as the designated site for dairy activities. He said the complex has the necessary infrastructure to facilitate organised dairy operations while ensuring better sanitation and environmental protection.

Warning of strict action against violators, the Commissioner said any illegal dairy found operating within the city limits would face seizure of cattle, demolition or removal of unauthorised structures, imposition of penalties and other legal action.

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He added that the campaign against illegal dairies would continue across the city and appealed to dairy owners to voluntarily relocate their units to the Fatehpur Dairy Complex and cooperate in maintaining a cleaner and healthier Amritsar.