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Home / Amritsar / Crackdown on drug hotspots; 700 cops fan out in four districts in Amritsar

Crackdown on drug hotspots; 700 cops fan out in four districts in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Nearly 700 police personnel fanned out across the four districts of the Border Range on Friday as the police launched a coordinated cordon-and-search operation, targeting drug suppliers, peddlers and vulnerable spots being used for drug-related activities.

The operation, was conducted simultaneously in Amritsar Rural, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot under the supervision of the respective SSPs.

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IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had identified drug hotspots and other vulnerable locations before launching the searches. Teams checked abandoned buildings, overgrown areas and other secluded places where drug users and peddlers could find shelter.

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The exercise, however, was not restricted to making arrests. Police teams also identified locations that could facilitate drug consumption or trafficking and coordinated with the civil authorities to get such places cleared.

The police were focusing on the entire drug chain — from cross-border smugglers and suppliers to local peddlers and points of sale, said Bhullar.

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“We are also focusing on getting drug-dependent persons admitted to de-addiction centres. The objective is not merely to arrest peddlers, but to reduce demand as well,” he said.

The IG claimed the campaign had resulted in the arrest of major smugglers, seizure of large quantities of drugs, freezing of properties allegedly linked to drug traffickers and demolition of

illegal properties.

Asked whether the continued availability of drugs indicated shortcomings in the campaign, the official said there was no let-up in either enforcement or monitoring.

He said the campaign was being reviewed at the

SSP and DGP level.

The police have also urged residents to share information about drug trafficking and consumption through the Safe Punjab helpline (97791-00200). Officials said the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

Bhullar said public participation was crucial in tackling the drug menace, particularly in identifying isolated locations and points of sale that might escape routine police surveillance.

The police also maintained that treatment of addicts remained an important component of the campaign. Families were being encouraged to approach the police for assistance in getting drug-dependent persons admitted to de-addiction centres.

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