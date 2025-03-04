Crackdown on drug peddlers: Cops seize 1.42-kg heroin, drug money, nab 10 in Amritsar

Continuing with the crackdown on drug peddlers launched by the Punjab Government, the city police have confiscated 1.42 kg of heroin, Rs 91,000 of drug proceeds, two luxury cars, a pistol, besides arresting 10 persons, including a juvenile, in eight separate cases.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Monday said the seizures were made in Sultanwind, Gate Hakima, Islamabad, Sadar, Cantonment, Mohkampura, E-division and CIA staff -2 police stations.

Among those arrested include Judge Singh of Sultanwind village, Karan of Lahori Gate, Hardayal Singh of Varyam Singh Colony, Ajay alias Lally of Kot Khalsa, Sukhwinder Singh of Pakka Killa, Jhabal (Tarn Taran), Surjit Singh of Gurdwara Palah Sahib road, Gumtala, Gurpreet Sing alias Gora of Gumanpura village, Babbaljit Singh of Mohkampura and Aryan of Aliwal road, Batala (Gurdaspur) apart from a juvenile.

Sharing details, the Police Commissioner said the Sultanwind police arrested Judge Singh with 266 gm of heroin and Rs 41,000 of drug proceeds from the outer periphery of the village. Following a preliminary probe, the police also nominated his accomplice Harpal Singh in the case.

Similarly, the Gate Hakima police held Hardayal Singh of Varyam Singh Colony with 258 gm of heroin while Karan alias commando was arrested with 255 gm of contraband and Rs 2,200 of drug money by the Islamabad police. The Ismalabad police also nabbed Ajay aka Lally with 20 gm of heroin and Rs 44,000 of drug money.

Bhullar said in another incident, the Sadar police seized 265 gm of heroin along with Rs 4,500 drug money from Sukhwinder Singh of Jhabal. He was arrested from Sri Chand gate bypass area during a naka. Likewise, the police arrested Surjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh from whom the cops recovered 100 gm of heroin and an SUV. They were arrested from a checkpoint at the Mahal village bypass. Babbaljit Singh was caught by the police with 265 gm of narcotics.

Besides, the police arrested a juvenile and Aryan of Batala for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol of .32 bore calibre and a Mahindra Scorpio during the checking of vehicles in Hall Gate area.

The Police Commissioner said the campaign against the accused would continue in the future and whosoever is found involved in drug trafficking would not be spared and put behind bars. He said on the first day of the crackdown on Saturday, the police had seized 1.3 kg of heroin in five separate cases.