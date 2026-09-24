Crackdown on drug traffickers in Amritsar

As part of its ongoing drive against drug traffickers, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Patti Bagge Wali area falling under the Verka police jurisdiction in the early hours today.

The operation was conducted by teams of Zone-3, East subdivision.

Advertisement

Sharing details, Jaskaranjit Singh Teja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said action was taken against 13 persons during the search and checking exercise. Two cases under the NDPS Act were registered and the accused arrested.

Advertisement

The police said five persons found to be addicted to drugs during the operation were identified and referred to de-addiction centres for treatment and rehabilitation.

Such CASO operations would continue across areas identified as vulnerable to drug-related activities, the official said. He added that strict action would be taken against those involved in drug trafficking and other offences under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

Information about the drug supply chain was being gathered, the police said.