Crackdown on five unauthorised colonies in Amritsar

The Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) on Tuesday demolished five unauthorised colonies at Pakharpura and Nangli villages.

Officials said despite notices issued under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, the work was not halted.

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The demolition drive was conducted by the regulatory wing of the District Town Planner in the presence of police personnel from Kathunangal, Kambo and Sadar police stations.

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The action covered one unauthorised colony at Pakharpura and four residential and commercial colonies in Nangli.

The officials said notices had earlier been issued to the developers, directing them to stop all development activities.

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However, they allegedly continued construction and other development work in violation of the regulations, prompting the authorities to take action on November 3.

The department said demolition action had also been carried out against Baba Deep Singh Enclave at Nangli on March 21, 2025, and a request had been made to the police to register an FIR. Similarly, an earlier demolition drive was conducted at Pakharpura on October 22 this year, but the developers allegedly resumed development activities, forcing the department to demolish the fresh structures.

The action was taken on the directions of ADA chief administrator Nitesh Kumar Jain.

The officials further said amendments to the PAPRA Act in 2024 provided for imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and fines between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore for those involved in developing unauthorised colonies. The department would also seek police action against landowners and colonisers on the basis of revenue records.

The District Town Planner (Regulatory) appealed to the people not to purchase plots in unauthorised colonies without verifying the requisite approvals from PUDA. Buyers were advised to check the approval documents and consult the list of unauthorised colonies available on the ADA’s official website before making any investment.