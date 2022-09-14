Crackdown on Heritage Street encroachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Despite regular checking by the Municipal Corporation to stop encroachments at Heritage Street, vendors have again encroached the street, which poses hurdles in the traffic movement and deface the city’s iconic place.

Today, a team of the MC officials with heavy police force visited the Heritage street to check the violations. Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said most of the illegal encroachers were not there but some shopkeepers again encroached footpaths and MC staff seized their goods. He said the drive against encroachments would continue on Heritage Street.

Earlier, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and Municipal Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, officials of the Municipal Corporation visited Heritage Street on Monday and seized a dozen of illegally-installed vends. During the action, shopkeepers and vendors resisted the move of MC and one of them misbehaved with the corporation officials. One of them also threatened the corporation officials in the presence of the police. MC officials wrote to the Police Commissioner to register cases against the encroachers, who misbehaved with MC officials.

Today, officials of the MC visited the Golden Cloth Market at Sultanwind Gate to remove encroachments. A heated argument was witnessed between MC employees and shopkeepers. MC officials asked the shopkeepers of the market to remove the goods from the footpaths as these were meant for pedestrians. The shopkeepers assured the MC officials that they would not keep the goods outside showrooms and shops.