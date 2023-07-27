Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

In a major crackdown on illegal mining, the Amritsar rural police on Wednesday booked 14 miscreants and confiscated as many as 18 tipper trucks and two JCBs (earth excavators) from different places.

The police teams, led by DSP-rank officials, carried out raids and installed checkpoints at strategic places in Ajnala, Beas and Rajasansi areas in order to nail illegal sand miners. Separate FIRs were registered against the offenders and further investigations were underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said following specific inputs regarding illegal sand excavation at Jodhe village in Beas, the police teams raided the designated spot and apprehended seven persons indulging in illegal mining outside Sero Bagha village.

The police confiscated nine tippers and two JCBs from the spot. Though the miscreants tried to flee the spot, they were arrested by the raiding police teams.

A preliminary probe revealed that the tippers belonged to some residents of Jalandhar and Budha Theh and the JCBs were owned by Jalandhar-based Sahara Company. The police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act at the Beas police station here.

Similarly, the police also raided Rajsansi area where they confiscated nine tippers laden with sand and arrested two persons from the spot while the remaining fled the spot leaving behind the vehicles. A separate case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act was registered at the Rajasansi police station in this connection.

In another crackdown, police teams raided Ajnala area where illegal sand mining activities were underway and arrested five persons. The police also confiscated some pick-up trucks laden with sand from the spot. The police have identified the suspects involved in the illegal sand mining. A separate case was registered at the Ajnala police station.

SSP Satinder Singh said those arrested would be produced in a court and brought on police remand to investigate their backward and forward links. He also appealed to the residents to inform the police about illegal mining being carried out in their areas.

