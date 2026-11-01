Crackdown on pharma stores in Amritsar sees seizure of Rs 1.15-cr drugs since 2025

Raids and inspections at medical stores have led to the seizure of drugs amounting to Rs 1.15 crore, including 3.75 lakh capsules and tablets, since January 1, 2025.

Also, the outrage over the sensational killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has prompted the drugs wing of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Amritsar zone, to intensify its enforcement action.

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According to information, the department conducted as many as 1,620 inspections and made 32 seizures during the period. The seized stock included 1.90 lakh capsules, primarily containing pregabalin and tramadol, and 1.85 lakh tablets, including tramadol and tapentadol.

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The seized pharma drugs were found without any sale and purchase record. In several cases, these were found stored in unlicensed godowns or storage spaces, said Kulwinder Singh, zonal drug authority, here.

The enforcement action also led to the registration of 17 FIRs, apart from suspending 127 drug licences and cancelling another 18.

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The regulatory action has also translated into legal proceedings. As many as 79 cases are under trial in courts, including 64 in Amritsar and 15 in Tarn Taran.

Another 29 cases were pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising 22 from Amritsar and seven from Tarn Taran, said Kulwinder Singh.

The seizures assume significance in view of the misuse potential of certain pharmaceutical substances, including pregabalin, tramadol and tapentadol, in the past couple of years.

Their illegal diversion and sale have remained a concern in the fight against substance abuse. The focus on the alleged illegal sale is back following the Jhota’s killing.

The accused was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of pregabalin drugs.

The FDA also undertakes daily sampling of medicines supplied through the Verka government warehouse to monitor the quality of government-supplied drugs.

The seizure figures underline the need for sustained surveillance of pharmaceutical supply chains, particularly to prevent medicines from being diverted from authorised channels into illegal markets.

Kulwinder Singh said despite shortage of certain facilities, the department had been doing everything possible to nail the perpetrators involved in the illegal sale of the pharma drugs.