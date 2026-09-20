Crackdown on unauthorised colony in Amritsar

In a crackdown against an unauthorised colony being developed near Pannu Dairy on the Chabhal Road, the civic body today demolished structures at the site and installed a board, warning the public against purchasing plots or entering into any financial transaction related to the property.

According to the Municipal Town Planning Department, development and construction activities at the site were not stopped despite warnings and notices issued by the civic body.

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The enforcement team, comprising ATP Varinder Mohan, building inspector Navjot Kaur and other staff members, inspected the site and took action against the violators.

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The officials advised residents to verify the legal status of any colony or property and ensure that all necessary approvals are in place before making any investment or purchase.

Citizens have specifically been advised not to purchase plots or undertake construction or other activities

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The Municipal Town Planning Department warned that developing an unauthorised colony, subdividing land, undertaking construction or carrying out other development activities without the requisite statutory approvals could invite action under applicable laws and building regulations.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh have directed officials to continue strict action against unauthorised colonies and constructions.

The civic body also appealed to developers and property owners to obtain all mandatory permissions and approvals before commencing any development or construction work.