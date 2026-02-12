Cracking down on organised crime, police nab 364 persons in Amritsar under Operation Prahaar 2.0

Under Operation Prahaar 2.0, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has conducted 302 raids across the city, arresting 364 individuals and recovering a significant cache of arms, narcotics, illicit liquor, and drug money.

The operation targeted organised criminal networks, active gangsters, wanted offenders, and their associates in a coordinated intelligence-led crackdown.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the cumulative action over three days resulted in the arrest of as many as 21 active gangsters, and 91 wanted criminals.

He said preventive action was also taken against 237 individuals — including 12 active gangsters, 225 criminals and five proclaimed offenders. Additionally, 114 suspects — including gangsters and wanted criminals — were interrogated and verified as part of the operation.

The police recovered 13 pistols, 10 live cartridges, 804-gm heroin, nearly Rs 12 lakhs in suspected drug proceeds, 249 bottles of illicit liquor, 50 intoxicant tablets, and one vehicle. Officials described the seizures as a major disruption to organised crime supply chains operating in the city.

On Wednesday, police teams carried out 73 raids, arresting 107 persons, including 20 wanted criminals.

Preventive action was taken against 71 individuals, including three active gangsters and two proclaimed offenders. Recoveries included five pistols, over 512-gm heroin, intoxicant tablets and drug money.

Tuesday saw 98 raids leading to 145 arrests, including 21 active gangsters and 29 wanted criminals. Police seized pistols, methamphetamine (‘ICE’), heroin, and illicit liquor during the day’s action.

On Monday, Day-1 operations involved 131 raids and 116 arrests. Significant recoveries included pistols, live cartridges, methamphetamine, heroin, illicit liquor, drug proceeds exceeding Rs 11 lakh, and a vehicle.

Bhullar said the crackdown would be continued with sustained intelligence-based enforcement to strengthen law and order in the city.