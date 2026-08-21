Cricket lovers bowled over as internationals stadium work gets going in Amritsar

Cricket lovers in the city are upbeat as the Centre has accepted their long-pending demand of establishing an international cricket stadium in Amritsar. Sports enthusiasts on Thursday felicitated former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik for successfully taking up the cause.

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“Once completed, the venue would host T20s, ODIs and Test matches. As world-renowned cricket players will play here, lakhs of sports lovers from India and abroad will come to Amritsar, which will benefit the city’s hotel industry, restaurants, taxi operators, business and industry,” said Malik, adding that the international stadium was being constructed on approximately 22 acres of land in Bhalla village (near Ajnala Road), approximately eight kilometres from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport.

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Malik said preliminary work was underway on the site. “Initially, boundary walls and site development will be undertaken. The stadium is expected to be completed by 2030. The stadium will have a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 to 35,000 spectators, which can be expanded to over 40,000 in the future. It will feature VIP boxes, a corporate lounge and a club house, along with international-level dressing rooms and physiotherapy facilities for players. A high-tech media centre, parking and modern floodlights will also be installed. A modern drainage system will be installed on the field to prevent matches from being disrupted by rain. In addition to the main field, there are plans to construct 10 to 12 practice pitches,” he added.

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Given the venue’s proximity to the airport, the floodlights will be designed with appropriate safety standards for aircraft operations, said Malik. “A drainage system, outfield irrigation setup and an international-standard cricket pitch would be developed soon. In the final phase, floodlights, electrical systems, scoreboards, broadcasting facilities, CCTV and fire safety systems will be installed. The stadium will bolster the city’s economy,” he added.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during one of his visits to Punjab last year, had announced the sanctioning of the project by the Centre in Amritsar. Malik had met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 23, 2025, with a demand letter to get an international-level modern cricket stadium built in the city, with all relevant infrastructure, including international airport and luxury hotels, to host international matches.

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Malik, the then Mayor of Amritsar, thanked PM Narendra Modi and Mandaviya for land acquisition and getting the civil work initiated for the stadium. He had also met Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last year and made a demand for Metro rail service for the city to solve its traffic woes. The proposal is still under consideration.

Cricket lovers Rajesh Mahajan, Rahul Mehra, Vishal Sharma, Sher Singh, Gokul Mahajan, Karandeep Singh, Munish Khanna, Rahil Bahl, Kiran Arora, Madhav Seth and Pranab Bahl welcomed the development. “There is already an international cricket stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, and there should be a one in Amritsar since the city is well equipped with a world-class airport, railway station and numerous luxury hotels,” they said.