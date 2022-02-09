Cricket trials for U-14, 16 on Feb 11, 12

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct trials to select budding cricketers in the U-14 and U-16 (boys) teams on February 11 and 12, respectively, at Gandhi Ground. IS Bajwa, secretary, AGA, said the trials will start at 10 am. Boys (U-14) born between September 1, 2008, and September 1, 2010, can appear for trials and in U-16, those born between September 1, 2006, and September 1, 2008, are qualified to appear for trials. All players are asked to bring a digital birth certificate, Aadhaar card, school-bonafied certificate and passport, if available. TNS

Five booked for snatching cash

Tarn Taran: Five armed robbers robbed two bike-borne employees of a private finance company of cash worth Rs1 lakh on Monday in Patti area. Nachhattar Singh and his friend Lavesh Kumar, after collecting loan instalments from customers of Bharat Finance, were travelling to complete other tasks. Five masked robbers with weapons stopped them near Bhaowal village and snatched the cash from them. Nachhattar Singh had cash worth Rs93,122 and his friend had Rs7,535. The Sadar police have registered a case. OC

Man booked under Arms Act

Amritsar: The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested Sanjiv Kumar, alias Sanju, of the New Jawahar Nagar area and recovered a country-made pistol of .32 calibre with four live rounds from him. The police have registered a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 Arms Act. He was produced in court and brought on police remand for further probe. Sanjiv Kumar, in charge, anti-narcotics cell, said the police team nabbed him near Apex Hospital on Batala Road, when he came on the main road on foot. On seeing the police, he tried to slip away but was caught. During search, the police made the recovery of a country-made weapon. He said further probe was underway to ascertain the source of the pistol and motive behind it. His credentials were also being looked into. TNS

2 fall prey to online fraud

Amritsar: Jaspal Singh and Amandeep, both locals lost Rs4.5 lakh and Rs2.45 lakh in online fraud. The Division B police have registered two different cases and launched further probe. Jaspal Singh said he was to get a payment of Rs6,200 in his account, which did not came. He said he called the customer care following which he got an OTP for the transaction. Later, unknown person debited Rs4.5 lakh from his account. Similarly, Amandeep said an unidentified person withdrew Rs2.45 lakh from his account. TNS

Agnihotri meets DBA members

Tarn Taran: Dharambir Agnihotri, Congress candidate from Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency, sought cooperation from lawyers. Agnihotri was addressing the members of the District Bar Association (DBA) here on Tuesday. He said it was the Congress party that believes in secularism and love for democratic values. He said the party played a remarkable role in the freedom struggle and sacrifices made by the party leaders were still alive in the minds of countrymen. He said for the sake of the state's interest, it was the need of the hour to give one more chance to Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister. Advocate Baldev Singh Gill, president DBA, presented the vote of thanks. TNS

Vote for BJP for state’s dev: Puri

Amritsar: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called upon the electorate to vote for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress coalition to herald a progressive future for the state. Addressing intellectual meet of the coalition held here on Sunday, Puri announced Rs1lakh crore package for the state’s development. He termed the alliance with Akali as a “bad marriage”. He came down heavily against the drug, sand, wine and land mafias operating in the state. He asked people to vote for development on February 20 to ensure that the double engine BJP government takes the state on the fast road to development. TNS

BJP leader takes jibe at Congress

Amritsar: Sarchand Singh, a former SAD leader, who joined the BJP recently, took a jibe at the Congress leadership for naming Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face even as a senior female officer has filed a complaint against him for sending inappropriate messages. Sarchand alleged that the Congress has shown complete disregard for moral values and rich culture of the state by naming Channi as the CM face. He also took potshots at PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that how would Sidhu now work under a Chief Minister who is allegedly associated with sand mafia. “Even though the Congress leadership might claim that ED raids on Channi’s relatives are a political issue, the truth is that allegations of involvement in sand mafia were levelled against him in 2018 too,” he said.