In brief

Cricket trials for U-14, 16 on Feb 11, 12

Cricket trials for U-14, 16 on Feb 11, 12

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct trials to select budding cricketers in the U-14 and U-16 (boys) teams on February 11 and 12, respectively, at Gandhi Ground. IS Bajwa, secretary, AGA, said the trials will start at 10 am. Boys (U-14) born between September 1, 2008, and September 1, 2010, can appear for trials and in U-16, those born between September 1, 2006, and September 1, 2008, are qualified to appear for trials. All players are asked to bring a digital birth certificate, Aadhaar card, school-bonafied certificate and passport, if available. TNS

Five booked for snatching cash

Tarn Taran: Five armed robbers robbed two bike-borne employees of a private finance company of cash worth Rs1 lakh on Monday in Patti area. Nachhattar Singh and his friend Lavesh Kumar, after collecting loan instalments from customers of Bharat Finance, were travelling to complete other tasks. Five masked robbers with weapons stopped them near Bhaowal village and snatched the cash from them. Nachhattar Singh had cash worth Rs93,122 and his friend had Rs7,535. The Sadar police have registered a case. OC

Man booked under Arms Act

Amritsar: The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested Sanjiv Kumar, alias Sanju, of the New Jawahar Nagar area and recovered a country-made pistol of .32 calibre with four live rounds from him. The police have registered a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 Arms Act. He was produced in court and brought on police remand for further probe. Sanjiv Kumar, in charge, anti-narcotics cell, said the police team nabbed him near Apex Hospital on Batala Road, when he came on the main road on foot. On seeing the police, he tried to slip away but was caught. During search, the police made the recovery of a country-made weapon. He said further probe was underway to ascertain the source of the pistol and motive behind it. His credentials were also being looked into. TNS

2 fall prey to online fraud

Amritsar: Jaspal Singh and Amandeep, both locals lost Rs4.5 lakh and Rs2.45 lakh in online fraud. The Division B police have registered two different cases and launched further probe. Jaspal Singh said he was to get a payment of Rs6,200 in his account, which did not came. He said he called the customer care following which he got an OTP for the transaction. Later, unknown person debited Rs4.5 lakh from his account. Similarly, Amandeep said an unidentified person withdrew Rs2.45 lakh from his account. TNS

Agnihotri meets DBA members

Tarn Taran: Dharambir Agnihotri, Congress candidate from Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency, sought cooperation from lawyers. Agnihotri was addressing the members of the District Bar Association (DBA) here on Tuesday. He said it was the Congress party that believes in secularism and love for democratic values. He said the party played a remarkable role in the freedom struggle and sacrifices made by the party leaders were still alive in the minds of countrymen. He said for the sake of the state's interest, it was the need of the hour to give one more chance to Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister. Advocate Baldev Singh Gill, president DBA, presented the vote of thanks. TNS

Vote for BJP for state’s dev: Puri

Amritsar: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called upon the electorate to vote for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress coalition to herald a progressive future for the state. Addressing intellectual meet of the coalition held here on Sunday, Puri announced Rs1lakh crore package for the state’s development. He termed the alliance with Akali as a “bad marriage”. He came down heavily against the drug, sand, wine and land mafias operating in the state. He asked people to vote for development on February 20 to ensure that the double engine BJP government takes the state on the fast road to development. TNS

BJP leader takes jibe at Congress

Amritsar: Sarchand Singh, a former SAD leader, who joined the BJP recently, took a jibe at the Congress leadership for naming Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face even as a senior female officer has filed a complaint against him for sending inappropriate messages. Sarchand alleged that the Congress has shown complete disregard for moral values and rich culture of the state by naming Channi as the CM face. He also took potshots at PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that how would Sidhu now work under a Chief Minister who is allegedly associated with sand mafia. “Even though the Congress leadership might claim that ED raids on Channi’s relatives are a political issue, the truth is that allegations of involvement in sand mafia were levelled against him in 2018 too,” he said.

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

'Secret' collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college