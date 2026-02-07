Cricket trials for U-16, U-15 teams in Tarn Taran

Trials are being conducted for the selection of the Tarn Taran district boys’ Under-16 and girls’ Under-15 teams for the district-level cricket competitions organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Advocate Harminder Singh Dhillon, secretary and Abhijeet Singh Sandhu, president of the Tarn Taran Cricket Association, stated that for the year 2026-27, trials for boys’ Under-16 team and girls’ Under-15 team would be held on Sunday (February 8), at 10 am at St Rama Meridian Academy, Patti Road, Tarn Taran. Boys born on or after September 1, 2010, and girls born on or after September 1, 2011, are eligible to participate in these trials. Players must come in white cricket attire and bring along their Aadhaar card, digital birth certificate and proof of residence.

