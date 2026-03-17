Cricketers welcome announcement of international stadium in Amritsar

The announcement of setting up an international cricket stadium in Amritsar during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday has generated enthusiasm among cricketers, veteran players, coaches and cricket administrators.

Advertisement

Ravneet Singh Ricky, a former Ranji player from Amritsar, said the move would fulfil a long-pending demand of the city’s cricketing community. Having represented Punjab for nearly 15 years, Ricky played 75 first-class matches between 1997 and 2011. He observed that promoting sports and developing quality cricket infrastructure can play a vital role in encouraging young people to pursue sports as a career.

Advertisement

He was adjudged the best batsman with over 300 runs in the 2000 ICC Under-19 World Cup held in Sri Lanka, which the Indian team, led by Mohammad Kaif, won. Ricky scored a century against Australia in the semi-final. He added that tapping into the immense popularity of cricket in Amritsar, the proposed stadium could prove to be a milestone in further popularising the sport.

Advertisement

Notably, the city has produced legendary international cricketers such as Mohinder Amarnath, Bishen Singh Bedi and Madan Lal. In recent years, players like Harvinder Singh and Abhishek Sharma have also brought recognition to the city.

Tilak Raj Bhatia, who has been associated with cricket at Gandhi Ground since 1958, said the project was long overdue. Bhatia was selected for the Punjab cricket team in 1965, when players like Bishen Singh Bedi, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, and Surinder Amarnath were regulars at the same ground. He was selected for the Ranji Trophy in 1972 and played until 1978, later representing Punjab veterans until 2003.

Advertisement

He resumed his association with the ground as an executive member, selector and coach from 2019 to 2025. He said the announcement of initiating work soon lends credibility to the project and expressed hope that, being an election year, the stadium could finally become a reality.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, had announced plans to establish a world-class cricket stadium in the city during his address on May 27, 2024. Over the past decade, local politicians have repeatedly promised to upgrade infrastructure at Gandhi Ground — the city’s only cricket venue — to host at least IPL matches, if not international fixtures. However, these promises largely remained unfulfilled.