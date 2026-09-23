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Home / Amritsar / Criminal injured in police encounter in Amritsar's Mattewal

Criminal injured in police encounter in Amritsar's Mattewal

Harman was wanted in several criminal cases and was also being questioned in connection with a recent hand-grenade attack in the Gurdaspur area

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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SSP Chahal said the police had received information about Harman’s movement in the Mattewal area, following which teams were deployed to intercept him. Representative Image/iStock
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A criminal identified as Harman was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the Amritsar Rural police in the Mattewal area on Wednesday. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials, led by Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal and SP (D) Ramandeep Singh, reached the spot following the incident.

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According to the police, Harman was wanted in several criminal cases and was also being questioned in connection with a recent hand-grenade attack in the Gurdaspur area.

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SSP Chahal said the police had received information about Harman’s movement in the Mattewal area, following which teams were deployed to intercept him.

The police claimed that when the team intercepted Harman, he allegedly opened fire at the personnel while attempting to escape. The team led by the Mattewal SHO retaliated in self-defence, resulting in a bullet injury to Harman’s leg.

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The police subsequently overpowered him and took him to a hospital.

SSP Chahal said the police were seeking details from the Gurdaspur counterparts regarding the hand-grenade attack. Harman’s previous criminal record was also being examined to ascertain his alleged involvement in other cases.

Further investigation is under way.

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