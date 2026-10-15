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Home / Amritsar / Criminal wanted for murder, attempt to murder in police net

Criminal wanted for murder, attempt to murder in police net

Also charged with barging into the residence of a local and opening fire

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:54 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar rural police have arrested a notorious criminal wanted in a number of cases, including murder, attempt-to-murder and firing.

Superintendent of Police (investigations) Ramandeep Singh said the accused, Mandeep Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Tarasikka village, was arrested by the Tarsikka police from Ferozpur

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Superintendent to Police (investigations) Ramandeep Singh sharing details said that the Tarasikka police arrested the accused from Ferozepur in connection with an attempt-to-murder and arms case registered in July this year.

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The accused, along with over 12 accomplices, barged into the residence of one Santokh Singh and opened fire, apart from ransacking the house.

The police had already made several arrests and recovered two pistols in the case. He had been evading arrest since then.

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The SP said Mandeep Singh had around 10 cases against him at different police stations in Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran, Batala and Ferozepur areas.

His arrest in four cases was still pending, he added.

The police record lists his alleged involvement in several violent incidents, including a murder case, registered at the Ghuman police station in Batala in 2023 and cases involving armed attacks and firing in Ferozpur and Amritsar districts.

In a case registered at the Makhu police station in December 2024, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion from a resident through foreign telephone numbers. After the complainant failed to pay, the accused and his associates allegedly fired five shots at his house.

He said the investigation was on to identify his accomplices, backward and forward linkages apart from other criminal activities and the weapons used in the incidents.

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