Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 1

There was not much relief for the farmers of villages in the Mand area that have been affected by the floods. These villages are located along the sides of Beas and Sutlej rivers. They have been facing the situation since July 7 when the flood threat first appeared imminent. The flow of water downstream stands at 70,000 cusecs for the last four days. Sources in the revenue department said there was no provision to estimate the loss of crops in the flood affected areas and it can be gauged properly only after normalcy returns.

Sources said employees of the revenue department, specially the patwaris, have been instructed to submit the girdawari report before August 15. According to estimates, crop in 40,000 acres has been damaged totally in the Mand area, from Bhalojla to Muthianwala village in the district.

The district administration and farmers are worried over the changing course of Sutlej river near Sabhra village. Jasbir Singh, a resident of the village said that more than 300 farmers and followers of different religious sects were keeping a watch on the situation and strengthening the river banks to check any possible breach. The situation had arisen six days back when the river changed its course.

#Tarn Taran