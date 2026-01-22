Cross-border arms smuggling module busted; 2 arrested

The police have busted an illegal arms smuggling module linked to Pakistan-based operatives. Two persons have been arrested and six sophisticated firearms, including Glock pistols, recovered from them. Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (22) of Rattoke village in Tarn Taran and Surjit Singh (35) of Chela Colony in Tarn Taran. The police said Surjit had a criminal background with several cases registered against him. The recovered cache includes two 9mm Glock pistols, four .30 bore pistols and two live cartridges.

Sharing details of the operation, Amritsar Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on specific intelligence, the CIA staff initially arrested Gopi. During search, three .30 bore pistols, one Glock pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. “During interrogation, Gurpreet revealed that he was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through various social media platforms and was receiving consignments of illegal arms via drones, which were further supplied to local gangsters,” the CP said. Based on his disclosure, the police arrested his associate Surjit Singh and recovered one Glock pistol and one .30 bore pistol from him. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Islamabad police station in this connection. — TNS

