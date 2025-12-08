Cross-border arms smuggling module busted, six held

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of six persons, including a 16-year-old boy, and seized six pistols—five .30 bore and one 9mm PX5 pistols.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in direct touch with a Pakistan-based handler through social media, who shared GPS locations of the spots to deliver weapons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurbir Singh alias Sonu (28) of Kotli Vasava Singh in Tarn Taran; Gurpreet Singh alias Gopa (32), Gorka Singh alias Gora, and Rajwinder Singh alias Raju, all residents of Khem Karan (Tarn Taran); Jaspal Singh alias Jass (24) of Bachiwind in Amritsar; and a juvenile from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Police said some of the accused have past criminal records.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said breakthrough came during an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of Gurbir Singh and Gurpreet Singh with two pistols. Their interrogation uncovered the wider network, prompting follow-up raids that resulted in further arrests and recoveries.

The module had been supplying weapon consignments to criminals operating in the Majha and Doaba regions, police said. Further investigation is under way to identify the receivers of the weapons, financial channels involved and the full extent of the network. Police said.

Police have also identified two accomplices from Kapurthala district who were allegedly receiving illegal arms. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, Bhullar said.