Cross-border drug network busted; two arrested with over 7 kg heroin

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border narco-smuggling network and arrested two operatives, recovering 7.6 kg of heroin and Rs 21,800 believed to be drug proceeds.

The accused have been identified as Sahibpreet Singh, alias Sahib (19), a native of Fatehgarh Churian and currently residing in Chheharta, and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan (26), a resident of Guru Nanakpura in the Kot Khalsa area here. Both have prior criminal records, including cases under the Arms Act and for snatching-related offences.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was in contact with a Dubai-based handler, identified as Karan Singh, through virtual numbers. The handler allegedly coordinated cross-border heroin consignments delivered via drones and directed pickup locations and supply channels within the state. He is suspected to have links with multiple narcotics networks and a major NDPS case involving the recovery of 43 kg of heroin by the Amritsar Rural Police.

In the earlier case, the Amritsar Rural Police had recovered nearly 43 kg of heroin from Othia village under the Rajasansi police station here. Several persons, including Davinder Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur — mother and sister of Dubai-based prime accused Karan Chheharta — were arrested in connection with the case. A total of six persons have been arrested so far.

“We will coordinate with the Amritsar Rural Police and verify the antecedents of Karan Singh,” said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. He added that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the broader network.

Bhullar said the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a targeted operation that led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the contraband and drug money.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.