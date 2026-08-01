Cross-border drug racket busted in Amritsar; 20 kg heroin seized, 1 held

Punjab Police have busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling and organised crime nexus in Amritsar with the arrest of one person and the seizure of 20 kg of heroin, police said on Saturday.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler linked to cross-border smugglers, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

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The accused was allegedly responsible for receiving heroin consignments in the border area and delivering them to different parties across Punjab, he said.

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An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify all those involved, Yadav said.