Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Cross-border heroin smuggling module busted in Amritsar, 4 arrested

Cross-border heroin smuggling module busted in Amritsar, 4 arrested

Accused were linked to Pakistan-based smuggler who used drones to drop consignments near village Daoke

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:53 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
The Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar has busted a drug smuggling module with the arrest of four persons and the recovery of 5 kg heroin.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Mani, Navdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Akashdeep Singh, all residents of village Daoke in Amritsar district.

Police have also seized two Splendor motorcycles used for transporting the contraband.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were directly linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler who used drones to drop heroin consignments near village Daoke, from where they were distributed further within the state.

According to police, CI Amritsar received credible information that Sukhchain Singh alias Mani was running a drug smuggling network with the help of his associates and had recently received a large heroin consignment from across the border. The accused were allegedly planning to deliver the consignment near Kala Ghanupur area in the city.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a naka on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road and intercepted the suspects. A thorough search led to the recovery of 5 kg heroin from their possession.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages of the smuggling network and to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

