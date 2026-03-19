Cross-border module had trafficked 25 pistols from Pakistan

The cross-border weapon smuggling module, busted by Amritsar rural police recently, had already got around 25 sophisticated pistols trafficked from Pakistan and delivered further.

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The rural police have arrested their three more accomplices in the case. The trios, identified as Vanshdeep Singh, Avinash alias Kaka and Sukhwinder Singh alias Babble, all residents of Navi Abadi in the Attari area under Gharinda police station, were currently in police custody and would be produced in court on Thursday after the expiry of their police remand.

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On March 14, Gharinda police had arrested Gursewak Singh alias Suraj alias Gabbar, a resident of Navi Abadi in Attari, and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit of Subhash Road, Chheharta. Police had recovered an AK-47 rifle, three Turkey-made Glock pistols and 36 live cartridges from their possession at that time. A total of five persons have been arrested by the police so far.

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A police official privy to the investigations revealed that Vanshdeep, Avinash and Sukhwinder's name cropped up during the interrogation of Gursewak and Amarjit. Along with them, the trio used to retrieve the weapons consignments from villages along with India-Pakistan border and later deliver it further at the behest of their ISI-backed Pakistan-based handlers.

Superintendent of Police (Detective) Aditya Warrier said that mobile phone data analysis also confirmed contact between the three newly arrested accused — Vanshdeep, Avinash and Sukhwinder — with Gursewak and Amarjit arrested earlier. They used to accompany their accomplices to border areas to collect the weapons consignments dropped from across the border.

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Preliminary investigations have revealed that all five accused were in contact with their foreign handlers through various social media platforms and were allegedly working in coordination with Pakistani smugglers to receive consignments of arms and heroin and supply them further within the state.

According to police, the weapons were meant for delivery in the border district of Gurdaspur, targeting senior police officials in the aftermath of the flagship programme of the state government and the Punjab Police, 'Gangstara Te Vaar'.

Earlier, an ASI and a Home Guard jawan were shot dead at the Dorangla police outpost in Gurdaspur in February.

Further investigation is underway to identify the other members of the network and trace the remaining weapons dropped along the border.