Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

  • Amritsar
The suspect in custody of the Punjab Police near Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 500 gm of heroin from his possession. The drug was smuggled from across border through drone.

Three held with drugs

The Amritsar (Rural) police arrested three drug peddlers in two separate incidents here on Tuesday and recovered over 265 grams of heroin and 50 grams of opium from their possession. Mandeep Singh of Sainsra Kalan village was arrested with 265 grams of heroin by the Rajasansi police while Hardeep Singh of Shampur village and Harmanjit Singh of Golden Colony on Fatehgarh Churian were held with 50 grams of opium by the Kamboh police.

Giving details, Rakesh Kaushal, DIG, border range, said the police got specific inputs regarding smuggling of heroin through drone in the Gharinda police station area. Following the tip-off, the Punjab Police coordinated with the BSF authorities and launched a search operation in the designated area.

During the search operation, the police entered a house located near the border and arrested a cross-border smuggler identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Jathaul village, falling under the Gharinda police station here. The police recovered 500 gm of heroin from his possession.

During questioning, Jagroop revealed that he was in touch with Pakistan-based drugs and arms smuggler identified with pseudo name Shah, the DIG said. Earlier, he had smuggled around 10 drug consignments and delivered the same to unknown drug traffickers here on the instructions of Shah, the DIG said, while adding that he used to get a cut of Rs 50,000 per consignment.

Earlier, Jagroop was arrested in November 2023 in connection with cross-border smuggling case. He was produced in a local court and brought on two-day police remand. More recoveries were likely to be made during his interrogation, the DIG said.

He further said the police had adopted zero tolerance approach against drug traffickers. Coordination meetings were being held between the police and the BSF authorities from time to time, he added.

