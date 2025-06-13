Cross-border weapon smuggling racket busted

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module linked to Italy-based trafficker, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, working in close coordination with his Pakistan handlers and arrested four of his operatives with nine sophisticated pistols and Rs 50,000 drug money from them.

Those arrested were identified as Arshpreet Singh of Udhar village, Gurpal Singh of Joyke village, Gurtej Singh of Ratta Khera Gulab Singhwala (Ferozepur), and Hardeep Singh of Sursingh Wala (Ferozepur).

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police recovered four Glock pistols (26 GEN), two Glock pistols (43 GEN), two pistols of .30 bore calibre, a country-made pistol of .30 bore, Rs 50,000 drug money, two bikes and four mobile phones from their possession. Sharing details, Satinder Singh, DIG, Border Range, said a special cell of the rural police got a specific input regarding the movement of drug and weapon trafficking module in Hoshiarnagar village located on the Amritsar-Attari road here. Immediately, an intelligence operation was launched and the accused were nabbed from the Hoshiarnagar village T-point.

He said a case under sections of the Arms Act and the BNS Act was registered by the Gharinda police and a probe was on to establish their backward and forward links. More seizures and arrests are likely during the probe, he added.