CRPF women bikers play band at Sarup Rani Government College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

50 CRPF women personnel on a bike expedition from Srinagar to Gujrat, led by Gurshakti Singh Sodhi, performed band display at Sarup Rani Government College here.

The bike rally started from Srinagar, reached Amritsar on October 8 and performed at Attari on Monday evening. The rally will cover the journey from Srinagar to Gujarat with the slogan ‘ Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. Fifty women bikers and 21 female band candidates participated in the rally.

On arrival at Sarup Rani College, the delegation was received by Dr Varun Kumar, Assistant Commissioner General, who said that the main objective of the rally was to promote Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and women empowerment. He said in the present day, women are not behind in any aspect and they have an important contribution in the progress of the country.

Brij Lal, Commandant, 245 battalion, Arun Kumar, Deputy Commandant, and Tara Devi, Deputy Commandant (motorcycle campaign) were also present along with the women CRPF personnel. Addressing the students, the chief guest, Brij Lal, said that girls should be stronger and should not consider themselves less than anyone.

