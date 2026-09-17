Crusade against drug abuse not a political stunt; efforts genuine: BJP

The BJP has begun stepping up its organisational activity in the city ahead of the party’s "Nasha Mukti Yatra", which is scheduled to reach the city on September 23.

BJP Amritsar (Urban) district president Salil Kapoor convened a meeting of the district core group to coordinate preparations for the three-day programme scheduled between September 23-25. Senior party leaders, including former MP and former state president Shwait Malik, Rakesh Gill, Sanjeev Khanna, Bakshi Ram Arora, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Dr Ram Chawla, Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Gurpratap Singh Tikka and more, discussed route planning and strategies to expand public participation as the yatra moves through the city’s five Assembly constituencies.

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The campaign will begin its Amritsar programme from the West Assembly constituency before moving through other parts of the city. The BJP says its outreach will focus on communicating the anti-drug message to residents and young people while involving local communities in the campaign.

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Politically, the Amritsar programme gives the BJP an opportunity to convert a statewide anti-drug campaign into constituency-level organisational activity.

The party is seeking to bring its local leadership, workers and community networks around an issue that directly affects families across Punjab.

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“The Amritsar leg is part of the larger "Nasha Mukti Yatra" being organised across Punjab, with the statewide campaign planned to cover all 117 Assembly constituencies. The durg addiction issue is deep rooted in Majha belt as unfortunately it is also an international narcotics smuggling route. We plan to conduct massive people-to-people interaction in Majitha, Baba Bakala and Jnadiala Guru segments apart from urban centres as we want more people to connect with us through the rally,” said Kanwar Bir Singh Manzil, BJP (rural) president.

Senior leader Shwait Malik also affirmed that the rally was not mere a political exercise. “The campaign aims to take the anti-drug message directly to people and engage drug-affected families, NGOs, sports clubs and village-level organisations. Its emphasis is on building public participation and encouraging communities to work together to protect young people from addiction,” he said.

As Salil Kapoor puts it, “Punjab’s drug crisis has emerged as a major social and public-health challenge, affecting families and communities across the state. Tackling the problem requires not only action against drug trafficking, but also greater public awareness, prevention, rehabilitation and community participation.”