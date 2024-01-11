Cultivating mushroom the sustainable way

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

To raise awareness among students about progressive farming practices, 25 students from Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal and Government Senior Secondary School, Kiyampur, under the expert guidance of Agriculture Information Officer, Farmer’s Training Centre, Khalsa College, Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, received in-depth training and comprehensive understanding of mushroom cultivation.

The students, most of who belong to local village community, undertook the hands-on training making them aware about the natural methods of mushroom farming and its economic benefits.

The training programme was held at the Farmers’ Training Centre in Khalsa College, Amritsar.

#Agriculture