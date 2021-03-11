Cultivation of paddy with DSR tech begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Following the instructions by the state government, the district Agriculture Department has started assisting farmers in sowing paddy crop with the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

The agriculture officials stated that DSR technique for paddy cultivation was used in two acres of land of Gurjit Singh of Umarpura village, two acres of Gurjant Singh in Tong village and seven acres of Dalbir Singh in Ramdiwali village on Thursday.

Chief Agriculture Officer Paramjit Singh said data of farmers using the DSR technique is being collected so that they can get the financial aid of Rs 1,500 per acre as announced by the state government.

He added that field officials of the department are assisting farmers with the technical knowledge related to the technique. He further stated that DSR technique helps in saving nearly 15 to 20 per cent of water, helps in increasing water recharge by up to 12 per cent and results in increase in next crops yield by almost one quintal per acre.