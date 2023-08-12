Cultural event held by Nehru Yuva Kendra

Amritsar, August 11
About 70 contestants performed cultural items during a programme held under ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh: Mati Ko Naman, Veero Ka Vandan’ here on Friday.
Organised by the district unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra, the programme was held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the government. The six-day programme will conclude on August 15.
The programme is being conducted in different blocks of the district with the support of youth clubs, youth volunteers and gram panchayats. Under the programme, trees were being planted in all gram panchayats.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...