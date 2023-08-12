Cultural event held by Nehru Yuva Kendra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

About 70 contestants performed cultural items during a programme held under ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh: Mati Ko Naman, Veero Ka Vandan’ here on Friday.

Organised by the district unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra, the programme was held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the government. The six-day programme will conclude on August 15.

The programme is being conducted in different blocks of the district with the support of youth clubs, youth volunteers and gram panchayats. Under the programme, trees were being planted in all gram panchayats.