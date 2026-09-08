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Home / Amritsar / Cultural event to mark playwright Bhaji’s birth anniversary

Cultural event to mark playwright Bhaji’s birth anniversary

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:10 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The Gursharan Singh Memorial Trust and the Gursharan Singh Heritage Preservation Committee, in collaboration with Manch-Rangmanch, will organise a cultural event of folk songs, music and drama to commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of renowned pro-people revolutionary playwright and social thinker Gursharan Bhaji on September 16. The event will be held at his ancestral home, Guru Khalsa Niwas, near Ranjitpura in Amritsar.

Giving details after a special meeting on preparations for the event, committee convener Dr Parminder Singh and member Sumit Singh said renowned human rights activist Dr Navsharan and noted playwright Kewal Dhaliwal would recall Gursharan Bhaji’s invaluable contribution to revolutionary theatre.

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Renowned folk singer duo Vinay-Charul, playback singer Kushagar Kalia and their colleagues will present folk songs and music. Playwright Anita Shabdish will stage the play ‘Nawaan Janam’.

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On the occasion, the Gursharan Singh Memorial Trust will pay tribute to Amolak Singh, president of the Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch, who devoted his life to advancing the pro-people revolutionary cultural movement. He will also be felicitated for his contribution. A special documentary film, ‘Lakhan Bagawatan’, made by renowned documentary filmmaker Nakul Sahni on the historic farmers’ movement, will also be screened.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha, Kirti Kisan Union Punjab, All India Kisan Sabha, Rang Manch, Democratic Teachers Front, and various literary, employee and labour organisations have assured full participation in the event on September 16.

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