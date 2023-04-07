Cultural fest adds dash of colours to GNDU campus

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Guru Nanak Dev University is hosting a four-day cultural festival, Jashn, which will see students participate in fine arts, performing arts and literary events. The four-day inter-department cultural festival, ‘Jashan 2023’, began at GNDU with usual fanfare as students from different departments displayed their artistic and creative side through fine and performing art events.

The Day 1 live music concert by noted Punjabi lyricist and singer Bir Singh had the campus swaying to Punjabi folk and Sufi music. Bir Singh, through his performance, asked the students to rise above the confines of religion, caste and other schisms and strive for the progress of society and country.

A student sculpts clay models.

Opening the proceedings for Day 2, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi and Director, Youth Welfare, Dr Amandeep Singh, honoured artists and winners of competitions. Prof Bedi said that more than 1,100 students from 34 departments are taking part in different events at Jashn. On Thursday, the second day of the event, the student artists gave their presentations focusing on various social issues in mime, nautanki, skit and choreography. In the skit competition, where the theme was ‘Current situation in Punjab’, the students were also given messages to connect with society, country, religion, culture and the soil of Punjab. Other themes that highlighted social issues included mass migration of youth from Punjab and social injustice.

A student makes a rangoli.

Debate competitions were held in which the students deliberated on burning issues. Cartooning, poster-making, painting-on-the-spot, flower arrangements, collage, rangoli, on-the-spot theme photography, mehndi, clay modelling, Western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non-percussion) were some of the events in which competitions were held today. On April 7, Western group dance, creative group dance and short film-making competitions will be organised in Dasmesh Auditorium and the poetic symposium and extemporaneous will be organised in the conference hall. On the last day (April 8), there will be a dance event.