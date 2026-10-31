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Home / Amritsar / Cultural heritage in focus as Youth Fest opens at Guru Nanak Dev University

Cultural heritage in focus as Youth Fest opens at Guru Nanak Dev University

The opening day featured competitions in costume parade, mimicry, mime, nukkad natak, short film

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Students perfom at the youth festival at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Friday.
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Reflecting Guru Nanak Dev University’s commitment to nurturing young talent and preserving Punjab’s cultural heritage, the C-Zone Youth Festival commenced on Friday.

The three-day festival, dedicated to the 450th anniversary of Amritsar’s foundation, aims to bring students together through a diverse programme of cultural, literary and artistic competitions.

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The festival was inaugurated by deputy registrar Dr Rajesh Kalia. Youth welfare director Dr Amandeep Singh welcomed the chief guest and participants.

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The opening day featured competitions in costume parade, mimicry, mime, nukkad natak, short film, skit and one-act play, alongside classical vocal music, instrumental music, folk orchestra, painting, cartooning, collage, on-the-spot photography, elocution and English debate.

Addressing the attendees, VC Karamjeet Singh said, “The university’s emphasis on holistic education finds expression in initiatives that provide students with opportunities to explore their creative potential alongside academic learning. The youth festival serves as an important platform for developing confidence, artistic sensibility, teamwork and an appreciation of the region’s cultural traditions.”

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Officials said this year’s theme reflected the varsity’s endeavour to connect young people with the historical and cultural legacy of the city, adding, “Through their participation, students have an opportunity to engage with this heritage while presenting their own interpretations through music, theatre, literature and visual arts.”

Events were organised at Dasmesh Auditorium, Golden Jubilee Convention Centre, Sangat Hall and Conference Hall.

“By encouraging participation in cultural and creative pursuits, Guru Nanak Dev University continues to provide students with opportunities for personal growth and collective learning,” the organisers said.

The festival will continue until November 1, with competitions in folk and classical music, dance, literary activities, theatre and fine arts.

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