Cultural, literary events mark Day 2 of youth fest at GNDU

Amritsar, October 19

The Zone C Youth Festival at Guru Nanak Dev University is in full swing and hosted an array of cultural and literary social events on its Day 2, leaving the audience both entertained and enlightened.

At the Dasmesh Auditorium, the day’s events commenced with a vibrant costume parade, setting the stage for a day filled with talent and creativity. The participants adorned a wide range of costumes, reflecting the rich cultural diversity and creativity of the students. Mime, mimicry and skit performances shed light on various societal issues, including growing number of fake marriages between siblings for foreign citizenship, political challenges and the drawbacks of social media, intricate parent-child relationships and same-sex relations.

Later, group shabad/bhajan and group song Indian categories displayed the rich heritage of the country through soulful music. Geet/ghazal and folk song performances transported the audience into a world of melody and tradition, celebrating the cultural diversity that makes India unique.

Rangoli, phulkari, mehndi and poster-making competitions with participants showcasing their creativity and craftsmanship were also held. Poetical symposium, elocution and debates provided a platform for young minds to express their thoughts and opinions on various topics, fostering critical thinking and communication skills.

