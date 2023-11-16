Cultural programme mobilises students against use of drugs

Amritsar, November 15
To mobilise the youth to join the fight against drugs in Punjab, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate organised a cultural event at Khalsa College here today. Members of the college management, faculty and students participated in the event which was held under ‘The Hope Initiative’, being organised by the city police.
Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police, presided over the function. The students joined the policemen with enthusiasm and performed ‘bhangra’ and ‘giddha’.
“There couldn’t be a better person than a Punjabi to fight the drug menace. That the Punjabis are a force to reckon with has been proved time and again by our brothers and sisters, some of whom are leading the governments of other countries,” said the Police Commissioner. He said the abilities of Punjabi youth have no parallel in history and urged the youth to join hands and uproot the drug menace from Punjab.
