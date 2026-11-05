Cultural talent takes centre stage at zonal youth festival in GNDU in Amritsar

The two-day Zonal Youth Festival of the Education Zone of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) commenced on Wednesday, celebrating the artistic, literary and cultural talent of students. Dedicated to the 450th anniversary of Amritsar, the festival is being organised under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Karamjeet Singh.

Prof Atul Khanna, Dean Alumni, GNDU, inaugurated the festival. Addressing the students, he said youth festivals provided an important platform to showcase their hidden talents while fostering confidence and creativity. He encouraged students to remain connected with their rich cultural heritage and actively participate in such events.

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The inaugural day witnessed enthusiastic participation in a range of cultural, literary and fine arts competitions across three venues.

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At Dashmesh Auditorium, competitions in Costume Parade, Mimicry, Skit, Geet/Gazal and Folk Song were organised.

At Sangat Hall, students showcased their artistic skills through Painting on the Spot and Poster Making competitions during the morning session. The afternoon session featured Collage Making, Clay Modelling, Slogan Writing and Cartooning competitions.

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The Conference Hall hosted literary competitions, including Poetical Symposium, Elocution and Debate, providing students an opportunity to express their ideas, literary sensibilities and communication skills.

The festival will conclude on November 5, with competitions commencing at 10 am at Dashmesh Auditorium and the Conference Hall.