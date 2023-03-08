Curb unscientific practices, demands Tarksheel Society

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

With the demand for curbing unscientific practices, members of the Tarksheel Society have approached leaders of the ruling party to make it a part of the current Budget session.

In a memorandum, Society members sought implementation of the law on black magic and superstition which so far has not been implemented in the state. Members of the Society recently requested all MLAs of Punjab to pass the draft law on ‘Punjab Black Magic Mantra and Anti-Superstition Law’.

Sumeet Singh of the Society said by taking advantage of people in distress, self-styled godmen and people claiming ‘tantric’ (occult) powers only exploit the gullible by playing on their fears and insecurities.

These activities and false claims run as advertisements in the media which is in strict violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1994, especially the Medical Registration Act but neither the police nor the civil administration takes action against them, he said.

Sumit Singh of Tarkasheel Society, claimed that the Society had stopped the illegal business of thousands of hypocritical sages. However, due to the absence of a proper law, these elements escape legal punishment and start their business elsewhere.