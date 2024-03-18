Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, March 17
The anti-smuggling wing of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport seized 2 kg gold from an airplane today. The estimated market value of seized gold is Rs 31.60 lakh
Officials said acting on a tip-off about smuggling of gold, the anti-smuggling unit checked Air India Express flight IX-198. During search, officials found two 24 carat gold bars that weighed 1 kg each. The gold bars were hidden under a seat in the aircraft.
The smuggled gold was seized under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Officials said further investigation was in progress to ascertain whom the gold belongs.
