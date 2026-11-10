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Home / Amritsar / Cycle Buddies celebrates Diwali with BSF jawans at Wagah border near Amritsar

Cycle Buddies celebrates Diwali with BSF jawans at Wagah border near Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Members of Cycle Buddies cycle from Amritsar to the BSF border outpost.
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Members of Amritsar-based cycling group Cycle Buddies celebrated Diwali with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed along the Attari border, sharing sweets and lighting candles to bring festive cheer to jawans posted away from their families.

The members cycled from Amritsar to a BSF border outpost near Attari to celebrate the festival with personnel guarding the international border.

Sukhpal Singh Sandhu of the association said Army, BSF, other paramilitary forces and Punjab Police personnel often remained deployed at sensitive locations and were unable to celebrate important festivals with their families. The initiative was aimed at acknowledging their sacrifices and expressing solidarity with them.

The cyclists distributed sweets and lit candles at the outpost. They also interacted with the jawans and appreciated their dedication to the country’s security.

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Later, the members paid floral tributes and lit candles at a memorial dedicated to soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the country’s borders. The speakers said people could celebrate festivals in a peaceful and secure environment because of the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Gurpreet Singh, a member of the association, said cycling was an effective way to maintain physical fitness. He added that Cycle Buddies aimed to encourage people to adopt cycling as part of their daily routine, as it helped improve health, save energy and reduce expenditure.

Those present included Gurpreet Singh, Dr Hira Singh, Deepak Parashar, Kawaljit Singh, Varinder Singh and Anil Kumar, besides other members.

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