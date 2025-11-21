DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Cycle expedition dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv concludes in Amritsar

Cycle expedition dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv concludes in Amritsar

Expedition was organised by former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami welcomes the cycle rally, which was organised in connection with Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day anniversary, in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

A cycle expedition launched from Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi culminated at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur, here on Thursday.

Advertisement

The expedition was organised by former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Upon its arrival in Amritsar, the expedition received a warm welcome at the Golden Gate from Golden Temple Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale and several other prominent personalities.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the SGPC president said the purpose of the year-long martyrdom anniversary events was to spread global awareness about the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Had Guru Sahib not embraced martyrdom, the country’s political, cultural and religious freedom would not have been the same,” he stated. He added that the Gurmat samagams, Nagar Kirtans and various processions held across India had served as powerful reminders of Guru Sahib’s teachings and principles.

Advertisement

Giani Raghbir Singh said observing the anniversary gives the sangat an opportunity to reconnect with the history of Guru Sahib and imbibe his invaluable teachings in daily life.

Meanwhile, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale praised the noble message of the cycle expedition and urged the public to recognise its environmental significance. He stressed the need to adopt Guru Sahib’s principles to tackle rising pollution and encouraged people to plant more trees.

Manjit Singh GK expressed gratitude to the SGPC president, various Sikh organisations and the sangat along the route for their wholehearted support and warm welcome.

The yatra was also welcomed by representatives from Damdami Taksal, Baba Bidhi Chand Samparda, Budha Dal, Tarna Dal Baba, Bakala, and several other Sikh sects.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts