Cycle expedition dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv concludes in Amritsar

A cycle expedition launched from Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi culminated at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur, here on Thursday.

The expedition was organised by former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Upon its arrival in Amritsar, the expedition received a warm welcome at the Golden Gate from Golden Temple Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale and several other prominent personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, the SGPC president said the purpose of the year-long martyrdom anniversary events was to spread global awareness about the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Had Guru Sahib not embraced martyrdom, the country’s political, cultural and religious freedom would not have been the same,” he stated. He added that the Gurmat samagams, Nagar Kirtans and various processions held across India had served as powerful reminders of Guru Sahib’s teachings and principles.

Giani Raghbir Singh said observing the anniversary gives the sangat an opportunity to reconnect with the history of Guru Sahib and imbibe his invaluable teachings in daily life.

Meanwhile, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale praised the noble message of the cycle expedition and urged the public to recognise its environmental significance. He stressed the need to adopt Guru Sahib’s principles to tackle rising pollution and encouraged people to plant more trees.

Manjit Singh GK expressed gratitude to the SGPC president, various Sikh organisations and the sangat along the route for their wholehearted support and warm welcome.

The yatra was also welcomed by representatives from Damdami Taksal, Baba Bidhi Chand Samparda, Budha Dal, Tarna Dal Baba, Bakala, and several other Sikh sects.