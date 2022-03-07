Cycle rally highlights rise in obesity among kids

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

A cycle rally was organised on Sunday by the Department of Paediatrics at Government Medical College here to create awareness about obesity its causes and effects, especially among the children. Dr Manmeet Sodhi, Head, Paediatrics, GMC, said the rally was organised to mark World Obesity Day which was observed earlier on March 4. She said obesity in general and especially in children is a major cause of worry world over.

“Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food preferences are the major causes of obesity which gives rise to a number of health issues,” she said that parents must insist on their children eating healthy home cooked nutritious food and exhort them to be physically active. Apart from the faculty members and students of the department, deputy medical superintendent Guru Nanak Dev Hospital Dr Narinder Singh, Rotary Amritsar West president Sarika Kapila and General Dr Shalu Aggarwal and Chairman Dr Jaspreet Grover were also present.

Assistant Professor Paediatrics Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said, “Cycling is not only an exercise but a leisure activity too. We as children used to cycle a lot but children now a day’s remain glued to mobiles and computers. It is true that world is more competitive today but still nothing comes before health.” He added that even grownups need to take care of their health as obesity is a major cause of severe health conditions.