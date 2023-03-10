Cycle rally marks World Kidney Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a private hospital organised a cycle rally from the Batala road to Rose Garden in Amritsar on Thursday.

Dr Varun Vijay Mahajan, chief consultant (nephrology) at Mokha Hospital and Kidney Care centre, said the objective of the event was to create awareness about kidney ailments. Nirmal Singh, director of the hospital, other staff members and commoners participated in the event.

Dr Mahajan said by taking precautions such as avoiding unnecessary use of pain killers and self-medication could help the kidneys stay healthy. A healthy diet with blood pressure and diabetes in control and an appropriate intake of fluids could keep the kidneys healthy.