Cycle rally to observe Women’s Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

The district Health Department organised a cycle rally at a government school to create awareness about non-communicable diseases and mark Women’s Day here on Monday.

The rally was flagged off by District Family Welfare Officer Dr Jaspreet Sharma. Dr Sharma said the health of women was of paramount importance as a healthy woman ensure better upbringing of her child.

He said every woman should take wholesome diet and do exercises daily. Yoga and walking were good for health. Regular exercise can save one from non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. He added that those facing health issues as diabetes and hypertension must watch their weight and reduce intake of fat and salt.