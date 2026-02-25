Cycling Association of Punjab invites applications for granting affiliation

The chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee for Punjab Cycling, Shailendra Pathak, invited applications from District Cycling Associations across the state for consideration of affiliation with the Cycling Association of Punjab. The affiliation process is being undertaken in compliance with the order dated January 21, 2026 passed by the Delhi High Court.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Shailendra Pathak, who is also serving as joint secretary of the Cycling Federation of India, stated that interested District Cycling Associations are required to submit their applications along with a copy of their registration certificate, constitution/Memorandum of Association, and any other relevant supporting documents.

He further informed that all applications must be sent via mail at secretarygeneral@cfiindia.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 26, 2026.