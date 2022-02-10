Cyclist dies in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A cyclist was killed in a road accident on the Amritsar-Khemkaran road on Monday. The deceased had been identified as Jagtar Singh (55), a resident of Sursing. He was coming back home on his bicycle from the village market, when some vehicle hit him and he died on the spot. The Bhikhiwind police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 337 and 338 of the IPC against unidentified driver of the vehicle on Tuesday. OC

Mobile seized from snatcher

Amritsar: City police on Wednesday nabbed a snatcher identified as Pradeep Kumar, alias Rohit, of Sharma Colony on Tarn Taran Road. The police also recovered a mobile set and a motorcycle from him. Navjot Singh, ADCP (City-1), said he was nabbed for snatching and would be produced before a court. TNS

No death, 44 test +ve in Amritsar

Amritsar: With 44 positive cases, the number of Covid infections has increased to 59,035. The district health authorities have not reported any death today. The cases reported include 10 new cases and 34 contacts of positive patients. As many as 135 patients have recovered from the virus with which the total recovery count increased to 57,063. At present, the district has 296 active cases. TNS

Tarn Taran sees 14 positive cases

Tarn Taran: As many as 14 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Tarn Taran district. The active caseload stands at 226. Sources said 7,54,543 eligible citizens had been given 12,93,380 jabs till date. About 12,645 persons were vaccinated at camps on Wednesday. The Health Department teams collected 1,312 samples from different places in the district. As many as 390 persons have succumbed to the virus in the so far.