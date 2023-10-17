Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

After Air India and Indigo, now Vistara Airlines is going to start a daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai. The operation would start from November 1. As per the schedule issued by airlines, the flight would depart from Mumbai at 5:30 am and arrive in Amritsar at 7.50 am. The return flight would leave Amritsar at 8:40 am and reach Mumbai at 11:05 am. It would be operated daily.

Yogesh Kamra, Convener, Fly Amritsar Initiative, a local NGO said, “There are already two daily flights of Indigo and Air India on Amritsar-Mumbai route. It will help to boost tourism and benefit business.”

