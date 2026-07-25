Daily train to Nanded sought

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to start a daily Vande Bharat sleeper train between Amritsar and Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

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He said the demand was not merely about improving the rail connectivity but was deeply linked to the religious sentiments of millions of Sikh devotees.

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In his letter, Aujla stated that over the past several months, he had been receiving representations from Sikh Jathas, saints, Gurdwara Management Committees, religious organisations and devotees, seeking a faster and more comfortable sleeper train service on the Amritsar-Nanded route. He said Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, and Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, were two of the holiest Sikh pilgrimages.

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Each year, lakhs of devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir thronged the places, he added.