Dal Khalsa to take out march on April 13

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

With a view to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas, the Dal Khalsa will take out a Khalsa March followed by a political conference at Anandpur Sahib on April 13.

Declaring their plans at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, the party leaders paid homage to 13 persons who were killed at a gurdwara here on April 13, 1978. Ardas for the release of political prisoners will be performed at Takht Kesgarh Sahib too.

Harpal Singh Cheema, president, Dal Khalsa, said the Central Government along with the Punjab government unleashed terror on Sikh youth, built a climate of fear by detaining scores of them under the NSA and lodging them far away from home state.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the present dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleverly pitted the rest of India against the Sikhs by engineering a volatile situation in Punjab, portraying Sikhs as a threat to national security who deserve baton, bullets and prisons, he said. “This design has been crafted and executed to keep Punjab on boil and we expect the coming times to spring more dangerous surprises in the run-up to the polls,” observed Cheema.