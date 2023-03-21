Dal Khalsa's summit focuses on issues being faced by Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

On the lines of the G20 Summit, Dal Khalsa organised a Punjab Summit (P20) wherein 20 speakers representing 20 Sikh organisations from diverse fields presented their views on specific topics.

Held here last night, the speakers, including SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami presented their viewpoints on society, economics, education, agriculture, self-rule, human rights and religio-political aspects before G20 nations.

In his address, the SGPC president, chiding the Union Government for meddling in Sikh religious affairs, said earlier, the government’s intervention was through the executive but now the government had taken the route of judiciary to interfere and control the Sikh religious institutions.

“Ours is a peaceful struggle. We have no grenades or guns in our hands and pushing people to the wall would be dangerous,” said Kanwar Pal Singh of Dal Khalsa. The summit blamed the government for refusing to address the core issues of Punjab and Sikhs and instead treating it as a pure law and order problem, inflicting torture and crushing dissent.

SAD Amritsar MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s son Emaan Singh Mann dwelled upon the need to open Attari-Wagah border for trade. The key to progress, prosperity and peace in this region lies in the opening of the border, he said, adding that it may help to avoid any possible nuclear clash between both the two traditional hostile neighbours.